Plymouth Argyle have been dealt a hefty injury blow recently, with Brendan Galloway set to sit out the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury.

The blow has left Plymouth Argyle’s centre-back options looking pretty limited.

Ryan Lowe’s preferred system sees the Pilgrims play in a 3-5-2 formation. However, Dan Scarr, James Wilson and Macauley Gillesphey are the club’s only natural, fit centre-backs, with little cover and competition in place.

With that in mind, here’s three options Lowe should consider ahead of the January transfer window.

Hayden Carter – Blackburn Rovers

21-year-old centre-back Hayden Carter has been in and around Blackburn’s first-team plans this season after impressing with Burton Albion last season,

However, after playing in the first five Championship games, Carter has seen limited action. A loan could be best to give him more first-team game time, and a move to promotion-hunting Plymouth could be perfect.

Jordan Turnbull – Salford City

Turnbull has been one of League Two’s standout defenders this season, helping keep six clean sheets in 20 outings this season. He has plenty of experience in League One too, playing 136 times in the division over spells with Swindon Town, Northampton Town and Coventry City.

Not only that, but his deal with Salford expires this summer.

Brooklyn Lyons-Foster – Spurs

After playing a combined total of 99 games for Spurs’ U18s and U23s, it could be the right time for Brooklyn Lyons-Foster to head out on loan and experience first-team football away from North London.

Able to feature as a centre-back or defensive midfielder, Lyons-Foster has captained the U23s six times this campaign. He is still waiting on his senior debut though, so a lack of first-team experience could be an issue.