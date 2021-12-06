West Brom are said to be eyeing up a move for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle heading into the January transfer window.

The striker previously enjoyed an impressive spell with West Brom but has struggled for game time at Newcastle United with Callum Wilson ahead of him in the pecking order.

Here, we take a look at three other strikers Valerien Ismael should look at instead of Newcastle man Gayle…

Elijah Adebayo – Luton Town

First up on the list is Elijah Adebayo, who has been a big hit for Luton Town since joining from Walsall last January.

The 23-year-old has managed nine goals and one assist in 19 Championship games this season, taking him to 14 in 37 since his arrival. Adebayo still has his best years ahead of him and has the attributes to play at a higher level, but Nathan Jones has previously warned the Hatters won’t be ready to let him leave on the cheap.

Aaron Connolly – Brighton and Hove Albion

Irish striker Aaron Connolly has struggled for game time this season owing to injuries but he has proven to be a nuisance for Premier League defenders before.

The Brighton and Hove Albion man has eight goals in 51 games for Brighton and a loan move away from the AMEX Stadium could be perfect for both his confidence and development.

Veton Berisha – Viking FK

A slightly more left-field suggestion is Viking FK’s Veton Berisha, but his goal record will surely catch the eye.

Berisha, 27, has scored 21 goals and laid on five assists in 26 games in Norway’s Eliteserien this season, taking him to 67 goals and 24 assists in 164 games for Viking. While the Eliteserien isn’t the highest level of football, a record as impressive as Berisha’s could earn him a chance at testing himself in a more prestigious league.