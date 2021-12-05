Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has revealed defenders Lloyd Kelly and Jordan Zemura are unlikely to return from injury against Blackburn Rovers next weekend.

Both Lloyd Kelly and Jordan Zemura have been forced onto the sidelines through injury in the early stages of the season.

Kelly, who had played every minute of Championship football before injury, has been Scott Parker’s stand-in captain this campaign. As well as chipping in with one goal, he helped keep 10 clean sheets in 17 league games but has missed the last four games now.

As for Zemura, he too has emerged as a key player since breaking into the side. The young Zimbabwean defender has netted three goals in 16 outings across all competitions, nailing down a starting spot at left-back.

Both missed out again as the Cherries drew with Fulham, but an update has now emerged ahead of next weekend’s game against Blackburn Rovers.

As quoted by the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Parker revealed both players are back on the pitch, but are unlikely to make it in time to face Tony Mowbray’s side.

In their absence…

With Kelly out, Steve Cook has returned at centre-back after a long-term injury lay-off, while Chris Mepham also came back into the heart of defence before dropping to the bench vs Fulham.

Adam Smith filled in at left-back against the Cottagers in the absence of Leif Davis, who was absent from the squad that faced Fulham as well.