Stoke City fans have delivered their verdict on today’s Championship clash with fellow play-off hopefuls QPR.

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City travelled to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to face QPR on Sunday afternoon.

The Potters headed into the tie with the chance to break back into the top six if they could bounce back from two consecutive losses at the hands of Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City. QPR, on the other hand, came into the clash off the back of three consecutive wins.

However, it was Stoke who took the lead after Mario Vrancic slotted through Tyrese Campbell, who found the back of the net after 14 minutes.

Shortly after the hour mark, QPR had the chance to level from the penalty spot after Mario Vrancic wrestled with Yoann Barbet. The chance was scuppered though, as Adam Davies saved Charlie Austin’s spot-kick.

Vrancic was at the centre of attention once again with 12 minutes remaining as he side-footed home Stoke’s second under no pressure.

Overall, it was a strong day at the office for Stoke and especially Adam Davies, who more than earned his clean sheet as Stoke ended their long wait for a win in London.

Following the game, fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what he had to say:

Davies was sublime today! What London curse!? ⚫🟢 #SCFC — Lloyd Reddin (@lloyd_17) December 5, 2021

this is an absolutely massive win for us, fletcher is a good player isn’t he? just wish we weren’t so inconsistent 😢 huge christmas period coming up.. where we usually fall… #scfc @stokecity also, delighted for king @TyreseKCampbell — Joshua Flint (@joshryder_flint) December 5, 2021

London curse is broken! What a win https://t.co/AD3Dq4V9I7 — John Martin (@oatcakesontour) December 5, 2021

Superb performance, Davies MOTM for me — Stokie2002 (@stokie2002) December 5, 2021

That’s how to bounce back lads what a performance ⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 — Harry (@wilshaw02) December 5, 2021