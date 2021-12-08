Bolton Wanderers have a few players out on loan across the English leagues this season, here is a closer look at how one in particular, Dennis Politic, has been getting on at League Two side Port Vale.

During his loan spell at Port Vale Politic has played 11 games totalling 547 minutes and in that time has managed to get five goals and three assists, including a late double in the FA Cup against League One Burton Albion in his most recent game.

He currently averages a goal every 109 minutes which is very impressive for a winger. This goal scoring record has helped his side sit 3rd in the league and progress in the FA Cup.

The reasons for Politic being loaned out were multiple – firstly the long term knee injury he suffered in pre-season in 2020 which rules him out for all of last season and secondly, his contract situation, because he has less than a year left on his deal and to prove himself to his manager Ian Evatt that he is good enough for the Bolton first-team in League One.

Bolton do have a recall option in January and with the Romanian’s magnificent loan at Port Vale and the recent injury crisis at Bolton it would be no surprise if Bolton decided to recall Politic, and give the 21 year old some valuable playing time to earn a new contract at the club to be a key player over the next few years.

Evatt though has said today that Bolton don;t intend on recalling him.

Up next for Port Vale is a trip to Newport County this weekend.