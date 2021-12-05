QPR fans have delivered their verdict on today’s Championship clash with fellow play-off hopefuls Stoke City.

Today saw two Championship play-off hopefuls meet at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with QPR hosting Stoke City.

QPR went into the tie in 5th place, while Michael O’Neill’s Potters were just outside the play-offs in 7th place.

The R’s headed into the tie in the better form, but it was the visitors who took the lead after Tyrese Campbell slotted home after a tidy through ball from Mario Vrancic.

Not long after the hour mark, QPR had the chance to level the scores from 12 yards after Mario Vrancic fouled Yoann Barbet in the box. However, Adam Davies saved Charlie Austin’s effort, keeping the score at 1-0.

They were made to pay for the missed penalty when Vrancic redeemed himself on 78 minutes, side-footing beyond Seny Dieng under no pressure to make it 2-0.

That was how the game would finish, though QPR will wonder how they didn’t score at least one. Adam Davies proved impenetrable for Stoke, leaving QPR with nothing to show for the game.

After the match, fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

All blame goes to Warburton No plan B. Playing two people who aren't wingbacks. getting overrun in midfield when we could've just done a 433 — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) December 5, 2021

Worst game of the season by far — Billy Amba Claus 🎅🏻 (@aceamba) December 5, 2021

People blaming Warburton are clueless this was 100% on the players today. First goal was Dozzel’s mistake, second was Barbet not closing him down. We had more than enough chances to score 3 or 4 today. Players look like they can’t be asked until the last 10 minutes of the game. — Jeff (@Jeff_qpr) December 5, 2021

Be here till Christmas and we ain’t scoring today. Not our day. #QPR — Christian Cerisola (@ChristianCeriso) December 5, 2021

We could have played all night and not scored. Dieng barely touched the ball all game but two pieces of woeful defending did for us — Matthew O'Regan (@mattheworegan2) December 5, 2021

Tough match. Their goalie MOTM. Just not meant to be. Pen conversion would have been huge — Ken Whitelaw (@whitelawkr) December 5, 2021