QPR fans have delivered their verdict on today’s Championship clash with fellow play-off hopefuls Stoke City.

Today saw two Championship play-off hopefuls meet at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with QPR hosting Stoke City.

QPR went into the tie in 5th place, while Michael O’Neill’s Potters were just outside the play-offs in 7th place.

READ: QPR facing a ‘difficult’ January window, warns Mark Warburton

The R’s headed into the tie in the better form, but it was the visitors who took the lead after Tyrese Campbell slotted home after a tidy through ball from Mario Vrancic.

Not long after the hour mark, QPR had the chance to level the scores from 12 yards after Mario Vrancic fouled Yoann Barbet in the box. However, Adam Davies saved Charlie Austin’s effort, keeping the score at 1-0.

They were made to pay for the missed penalty when Vrancic redeemed himself on 78 minutes, side-footing beyond Seny Dieng under no pressure to make it 2-0.

That was how the game would finish, though QPR will wonder how they didn’t score at least one. Adam Davies proved impenetrable for Stoke, leaving QPR with nothing to show for the game.

After the match, fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say: