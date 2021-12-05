Former Ipswich Town defender Luke Chambers has seemingly commented on Paul Cook’s sacking as the club’s manager.

After nine years at the club and having made almost 400 appearances, former Ipswich Town defender Luke Chambers was one of the players who was involved in the brutal overhaul of players at the club in the summer transfer window.

Chambers joined Ipswich in the summer of 2012 from Nottingham Forest and became a hugely important player for the Tractor Boys almost immediately. After not being offered a new contract from the club in the summer, Chambers then signed for Colchester United where he has become a key player.

Shortly after it was announced last night that Paul Cook had been sacked as Ipswich manager, Chambers took to social media to seemingly comment on Cook’s sacking.

Earlier in the summer, Paul Cook spoke very openly about the tough decisions which he would have to make for the club during the summer transfer window as well as decisions he would have to make around not offering players new contracts. Cook said: ‘I will be like demolition man over the next six weeks.’

That comment also refers to the post which Chambers put on social media. Chambers’ comments have not gone down well with the Ipswich fans and they seem to be very disappointed that such a senior, experienced player who represented the club for so long can direct such comments at the former manager of the club who has just lost his job.