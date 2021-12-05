Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt has put in some impressive performances since linking up with Grimsby Town on loan.

The loaned-out Owls ace’s displays are said to have put Premier League and Championship sides on notice.

Since linking up with the Marines, Hunt has played 17 times for Grimsby Town, chipping in with one assist in the process. He has been plying his trade alongside experienced midfielder Giles Coke, a name Sheffield Wednesday fans will be familiar with.

Now, Coke has moved to heap praise on Wednesday loanee Hunt.

As quoted by The Star, Coke backed Hunt to go on and enjoy a successful career at Hillsborough, adding that he also believes he can go on to play at a higher level.

Here’s what he had to say on the young midfielder:

“His performances have been very good.

“He’s one that can hold his head high because he’s performing very well.

“Do I think he can go higher? Do I think he can have a career at Sheffield Wednesday? Yes, 100% I think he can. But the only person that can do it is him.