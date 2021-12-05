Sheffield Wednesday’s sought-after starlet Alex Hunt backed for big future at Hillsborough by ex-Owl
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt has put in some impressive performances since linking up with Grimsby Town on loan.
The loaned-out Owls ace’s displays are said to have put Premier League and Championship sides on notice.
Since linking up with the Marines, Hunt has played 17 times for Grimsby Town, chipping in with one assist in the process. He has been plying his trade alongside experienced midfielder Giles Coke, a name Sheffield Wednesday fans will be familiar with.
Now, Coke has moved to heap praise on Wednesday loanee Hunt.
As quoted by The Star, Coke backed Hunt to go on and enjoy a successful career at Hillsborough, adding that he also believes he can go on to play at a higher level.
Here’s what he had to say on the young midfielder:
“His performances have been very good.
“He’s one that can hold his head high because he’s performing very well.
“Do I think he can go higher? Do I think he can have a career at Sheffield Wednesday? Yes, 100% I think he can. But the only person that can do it is him.
“He has to prove week-in, week-out with performances and consistency, but he’s got such a good attitude and he will go far.”
The situation at Grimsby Town
After making an electric start to the season, Grimsby Town’s form has faltered in recent weeks.
Hunt and his teammates have fallen to five losses in their last six games. The run has seen them surrender top place in the National League table and drop all the way down to 6th as they lose ground on league leaders Chesterfield.
However, if Hunt is able to help Paul Hurst’s side get back to their best, it could do wonders for his development. Playing a big part in a promotion-hunting side will surely only see Hunt’s stock rise further, with clubs already taking an interest.