Barnsley’s struggles this season has unsurprisingly led to plenty of criticism from supporters, with their draw against Huddersfield Town drawing more stick.

The Tykes are five games without a win and remain 23rd in the Championship table as Poya Asbaghi searches for his first win at Oakwell.

Barnsley were held to a draw once again on Saturday, with their clash against Huddersfield Town finishing 1-1 after Carlton Morris pegged back the Terriers just before half-time after Lewis O’Brien put the visitors ahead.

One man who has struggled to show his best this season is forward Cauley Woodrow.

The striker has managed three goals in 21 Championship games this season, a low output compared to his impressive hauls in previous seasons with Barnsley.

Now, Woodrow has moved to respond to some of the criticism from some supporters, labelling some of it as “unbelievable”.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, here’ what he had to say:

“It is football.

“People are very fickle and it is unbelievable what people say.

“They are entitled to say whatever they want. But the people who know about football are the people that really matter in terms of opinions on me and the only people that I listen to and it is part of the game.”

Looking forward…

With Asbaghi determined to pick up a first win and Barnsley in need of three points sooner rather than later, it awaits to be seen if Woodrow and co can help them bounce back from a five-game winless streak.

Next up for the Tykes is Preston North End, a beatable side who have endured a difficult season themselves.

Frankie McAvoy’s outfit sit in 18th place after 21 Championship games and have won one of their last five.