Reading defender Tom Holmes is in talks over a new contract, it has been revealed.

VP says the club is in talks with Tom Holmes' reps about a new contract.#readingfc — Benjy Nurick (@BenjyNurick) December 4, 2021

Since making his way through Reading’s youth ranks, Holmes has emerged as an important defender for Veljko Paunovic’s side.

The 21-year-old spent a season-long spell away on loan with Belgian outfit KSV Roeselare during the 2019/20 campaign but has already made a decent 54 appearances for the club’s senior side.

There has been some uncertainty surrounding his future, though. Holmes’ deal with the Royals comes to an end in the summer of 2022 and Championship rivals Nottingham Forest have been linked previously.

However, it has now emerged that talks are underway to tie the centre-back down to a new deal.

As per Reading Chronicle reporter Benjy Nurick, Reading boss Paunovic has confirmed talks are underway with Holmes’ representatives over a new contract.

Moving forward…

The Reading-born ace has played a part in the last six Championship games since returning to the side following an ankle injury, so he will be hoping to maintain a spot in Paunovic’s side heading into the busy festive period.

In his most recent outing, Holmes opened his account for Reading with an acrobatic strike in the 1-1 draw with Hill City.

The Royals will feel hard done by after picking up only a point, with Mallik Wilks’ tame strike beating the recently impressive Luke Southwood. Paunovic’s side arguably should have had two penalties as well, but they will be looking to put the draw behind them as they look to climb back up the Championship table.