Tom Bayliss secured a loan move to Wigan Athletic in the summer after being out of favour at Preston North End for several months.

When Preston signed Bayliss in the summer of 2019 from Coventry City, he was one of the EFL’s most exciting and promising young prospects who was already an England youth international whilst playing in League One.

Although Preston almost reportedly broke their transfer record to sign Bayliss, things did not work out for him at the club and after two years at Deepdale, he only managed to make 21 appearances.

Bayliss’ lack of game time came down to a few different things. He kept suffering small injuries which would keep him out for weeks, maybe even months at a time and when he returned back to full fitness, competition to get into the Preston starting XI was high and he wasn’t able to breakthrough.

He got some game time for North End at the end of last season under Frankie McAvoy but was then loaned out to Wigan Athletic in the summer transfer window.

Bayliss has only been involved in Wigan’s matchday squad 11 times since he joined and has only managed to make six appearances for the club since joining. Bayliss seems to be suffering the same issues at Wigan as to the issues he had at Preston. He’s clearly a young, talented player but is just not getting enough game time to develop properly.

The young midfielder has one goal contribution for the club so far and that was an assist in Wigan’s 3-2 win away at Fleetwood Town.

It will be interesting to see if when Bayliss returns to Preston in the summer if he will be used in the first-team squad, loaned out again or even sold.

Preston may be reluctant to sell as they paid a huge amount of money for Bayliss and with his current form and fitness issues, it would be hard for them to get anywhere near the fee they paid back in a sale.