Bolton Wanderers winger Dennis Politic has been a big hit at Port Vale since arriving on loan in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old made the temporary move away from Bolton Wanderers to get regular game time as he bids to get back to his best following a serious knee injury last summer.

Politic has certainly made the most of his chance to impress out on loan, starring with League Two side Port Vale.

The Romanian starlet was on form once again this weekend, scoring twice as the Valiants defeated Burton Albion in the FA Cup second round. His contributions on Saturday take him to five goals and three assists in 11 games for Vale.

Now, following the game, Politic has opened up on what his immediate future holds heading into the January window. There has been speculation regarding a possible return to Bolton Wanderers, and the winger has now said he doesn’t know what’s planned for January.

As quoted by Stoke on Trent Live, he said:

“We don’t know what’s happening yet.

“I know Bolton have an option to recall me back in January. We’ll see what happens. I am enjoying my time here so far. I am trying to give my best for the team every time I come on the pitch.

“The staff and the players have been unbelievable with me since the day I joined. Also, I’d like to thank the away fans for supporting us in such big numbers – and thanking them for the song they have made for me!”

What could January hold?

It awaits to be seen what Bolton Wanderers plan to do with Politic in January, with a decision on his immediate future pending.

Bringing him back to the University of Bolton Stadium is possible as they have a recall clause, but Ian Evatt and co may believe it’s best for him to remain at Vale Park to give him regular first-team action.

That being said, his impressive display against League One opposition on Saturday will surely have piqued Bolton’s interests, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.