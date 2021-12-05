Matthew Olosunde made his competitive debut for Preston North End yesterday and was forced off after 82 minutes with an injury.

The American defender joined Preston North End in the summer following the expiration of his contract at Rotherham United.

Despite joining the club in June, it was only yesterday when Olosunde managed to make his competitive debut for Preston as ever since he joined the club he has suffered several lingering injuries and knocks which have forced him to have to wait so long for his debut for the club in the Championship.

Olosunde started for the Lilywhites in the right wing-back position in their Lancashire derby defeat to Blackburn Rovers yesterday afternoon at Ewood Park.

Despite yesterday’s game being Olosunde’s first league appearance since the beginning of May, he performed quite well showing good energy and dealing very well with the ball on a pitch which was in very poor condition.

After around 75 minutes, Olosunde went down for the first time with what seemed to be just fatigue, however, seven minutes later, Olosunde went down again, this time holding his groin. The American was then substituted off the pitch and walked straight down the tunnel following the substitution.

After the match, Preston’s head coach Frankie McAvoy revealed that the club will get Olosunde scanned to see the severity of the injury.

McAvoy said: “We will get him scanned, he has overstretched and feels he has tweaked his groin a bit.

“This is very unfortunate for Olosunde who has had nothing but bad luck since joining Preston.”

Up next for Preston is a home game v Barnsley in the Championship next weekend.