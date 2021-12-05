Ipswich Town midfielder Sam Morsy has taken to Twitter to react to Paul Cook’s sacking as the club’s manager.

Morsy was one of the many players which Cook signed for Ipswich Town during the summer transfer window. Morsy also worked with Cook for three years at Wigan Athletic.

Cook was sacked by the Ipswich board yesterday evening after drawing and failing to score in an FA Cup tie against Barrow. It wouldn’t have been just the Barrow result that has pushed the board to make the decision to sack Cook as for a while now, Cook has been failing to bring in good and consistent results.

In a post which he published to Twitter, the Egyptian international, Morsy, said:”‘Gutted for the manager, great manager and great man, brought us all to the club and we haven’t been good enough for him. We must take responsibility now and move forward.”

From what Morsy has said, it seems clear that the Ipswich players believe that it is from their own doing that Cook has lost his job at the club and that they simply have not been good enough.

This also seems to be the case from a large majority of Ipswich fans, a lot of them believe that although results have not been great since Cook joined the club, a lot of that has been down to the players’ performances and not just all down to the way Cook set up the team.

Up next for the Tractor Boys a trip to Charlton Athletic in League One on Tuesday evening.