It was reported earlier this morning by Alan Nixon that Norwich City are on the verge of recalling Jordan Hugill from his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.

The reason behind Norwich seemingly wanting to recall Hugill is down to the fact that they reportedly want to send Adam Idah out on loan in January, and by recalling Hugill from West Brom, that gap would be filled.

Hugill has had an extremely tough time at West Brom and has only managed to score one goal in 17 Championship matches. His inability to score goals for the Baggies has left their fans frustrated which has shown in their reactions to the news that Hugill could be about to be recalled back to Norwich.

There are some fans who seem happy that Hugill is being recalled and there are some fans who feel somewhat guilty for him, as the move just hasn’t worked out.

Here are some of the reactions from the West Brom fans on Twitter:

Hugill going back is great news. — Gazberg (@GaryBlewitt) December 5, 2021

Can’t say i’m disappointed to see Hugil being recalled dreadful striker , albion seem to corner the market in non goalscoring strikers recently , hugil up there with one of the worst — Stef (@baggieboy719) December 5, 2021

Christmas has come early… win a game and we’re getting rid of Hugill 🎉🎉🎉 — Alex Skidmore (@Alexpskidmore) December 5, 2021

I don’t like aiming to much criticism at a single player but this did brighten my Sunday up. Unfortunately Hugill at the albion isn’t working #wba https://t.co/1YTcOKprFQ — Jamie Rossiter (@Jay89R) December 5, 2021

Best news I’ve heard all week. https://t.co/Kc71vSeYTS — Meg (@Meg_Wba_) December 5, 2021

They are recalling hugill? It’s been a good weekend https://t.co/Bz5DCyTUSd — Ruben Thompson (@thop_rub) December 5, 2021

Don’t think you can question the man’s commitment but it just hasn’t worked has it #wba https://t.co/PXhDKbhDYQ — Baggies Breakdown (@BromBreakdown) December 5, 2021

Please Norwich take him back — Will 💙 (@WillMatthews09) December 5, 2021

Hugill back to Norwich 🥳🥳🥳 #WBA — Chris Parkes (@parkes_10) December 5, 2021