It was reported earlier this morning by Alan Nixon that Norwich City are on the verge of recalling Jordan Hugill from his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.

The reason behind Norwich seemingly wanting to recall Hugill is down to the fact that they reportedly want to send Adam Idah out on loan in January, and by recalling Hugill from West Brom, that gap would be filled.

Hugill has had an extremely tough time at West Brom and has only managed to score one goal in 17 Championship matches. His inability to score goals for the Baggies has left their fans frustrated which has shown in their reactions to the news that Hugill could be about to be recalled back to Norwich.

READ: 3 WEST BROM PLAYERS WHO STOOD OUT IN WIN V COVENTRY CITY

There are some fans who seem happy that Hugill is being recalled and there are some fans who feel somewhat guilty for him, as the move just hasn’t worked out.

Here are some of the reactions from the West Brom fans on Twitter: