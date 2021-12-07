It has been reported by Alan Nixon and The Sun that Nottingham Forest are the favourites to secure the signing of young Norwich City striker Adam Idah in the January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly chasing the signature of Norwich City striker Idah in a deal that would see the Norwich City man join the club on loan in January in a bid to gain more first-team experience.

Although it seems like the deal is likely to go through as Norwich have seemingly decided that they are going to recall Jordan Hugill from his loan at West Brom, there is always a chance that the deal may fall through which means that Forest must have back-up options which they could pursue outside of Idah.

Here are some of the potential alternatives to Idah which Forest could target:

Folarin Balogun – Arsenal

Young Arsenal star Folarin Balogun has been linked with a loan move away from the London club as he wants to pursue first-team football elsewhere and prove himself to the coaching staff at the club.

It has been reported by Football.London that several Championship clubs including Millwall and Middlesbrough have expressed interest in signing the young striker in January.

If Millwall and Middlesbrough have been discussed as potential clubs for Balogun, surely a club the size of Forest would have a good chance at signing the striker if they showed an interest.

Dion Charles – Accrington Stanley

Dion Charles is a player who Forest were heavily linked with under Chris Hughton in the summer transfer window.

The Northern Ireland international hasn’t featured at all for Accrington since early September due to him being involved in a contract stand-off with the club.

Charles has remained a member of the Northern Ireland international squads despite not featuring for Stanley in months.

With Charles being out of contract in the summer, he could be a smart option which Forest could target and get for relatively cheap due to his situation at the club.

Liam Delap – Manchester City

Another potential Premier League loan option for Forest if they do not get Idah could be the highly-rated young Man City striker Liam Delap.

In the summer, Delap was linked with multiple Championship clubs including Stoke, Preston and Derby over a potential loan move but a foot injury forced Delap to stay at Manchester City.

Delap has found it difficult to break into City’s first-team due to the quality in depth and the number of superstars which they have which could mean that like Balogun, Delap could be open to a loan move away from the club in January.