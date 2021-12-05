Wigan Athletic are expected to bolster their attacking options in January.

Reporter Alan Nixon says they ‘will be’ eyeing up potential striking additions this winter (see tweet below).

Leam Richardson’s side are currently joint-top of League One with Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers.

They have made a strong start to the season and have their sights firmly set on promotion to the Championship.

Chance to further bolster squad

The upcoming transfer window next month gives the Latics an opportunity to add more players into their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

Wigan are still in the Papa John’s Trophy and will progress in the FA Cup if they beat Colchester United today meaning fixtures are piling up over the festive period for the North West club.

They could look to add more competition and depth into their squad to ensure they are prepared and have cover for injuries.

What next?

Wigan have a tough game away at League Two side Colchester this afternoon before sinking their teeth back into league football.

They have back-to-back home games coming up against Shrewsbury Town and Ipswich Town, who have sacked Paul Cook after their draw with Barrow yesterday.

Richardson’s side have won 12 games out of 18 so far this term and have scored 34 goals with only Ipswich and MK Dons managing more.