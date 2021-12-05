Not even a month into Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough tenure and already the club looks to have all-new foundations and philosophies, and a more defined long-term ideology in place. But how exactly has the 54-year-old done that in such a short space of time?

Going into what is Middlesbrough’s fifth season back in the Championship there was both a slight air of optimism and another, arguably more distinct air of pessimism. Neil Warnock was of course the man who led Boro into this campaign and he did so equipped with a handful of new and exciting summer signings.

The likes of Martin Payero joined on a permanent deal whilst both Onel Hernandez and Andraz Sporar joined on loan, giving the impression that Middlesbrough were trying to move into the modern under their 72-year-old former manager. But whilst the players became more contemporary, the football didn’t. Boro won just one of their opening six in the league and quickly found themselves slumped into the lower reaches of the Championship table.

Middlesbrough had slowly, but undoubtedly started to backtrack under Warnock. He originally came in ahead of the 2020/21 season to steady the ship and to his credit, he did. After scathing off relegation under Jonathan Woodgate in the 2019/20 season, Boro then went on to achieve a commendable 10th-place finish in Warnock’s first and only full season in charge, having been dark horses for a top-six spot throughout.

But the second half of that season foresaw what was coming in the opening stages of this, with Middlesbrough losing 12 of their remaining Championship fixtures after the turn of the year. Boro fans largely respect the job that Warnock did and rightly so. But Wilder’s early games in charge of the club have brought to light just how turgid the football was under Warnock. In four games at the helms he’s won two and drawn one, with yesterday’s 1-0 win at home to Swansea City capping back-to-back wins under the former Sheffield United boss.

The atmosphere at the Riverside yesterday was noticeably more rife at times than in recent years. After years of negativity under the likes of Tony Pulis, Woodgate and Warnock, fans finally had something worth watching in front of them. Middlesbrough arguably had one of their lesser performances of the early Wilder era yesterday but still came out with all three points against a good Swansea City side, and they did so playing some daring football in the first half, followed by some assuring, confident and competent football in the second.

So how has Wilder turned Middlesbrough fortunes around?

Wilder arrived at Middlesbrough with a reputation for having a very distinct style of play. With Sheffield United he used a 3-5-2 formation to great effect, often morphing into a 5-3-2. Within this set up he urged his centre backs to bomb forward and contribute to the attacking side of the game, which worked effectively when he had the likes of Chris Basham and Jack O’Connell at Sheffield United.

Now though at Middlesbrough, Wilder still dons that same formation but instead places more emphasis on the wing-back positions. Wilder was already a manager with a modern style of football and after several months out of the game following his Blades exit earlier in the year, he’s fine-tuned his game to slot even more comfortably into the modern era.

Boro instantly started playing more slick football after Wilder’s arrival. Under Warnock they lumped the ball into the box but now they try to work the ball into the danger zones, doing so using every player on the pitch rather than relying on those in the wide areas to constantly feed those in the middle. And it’s bringing about some newfound stars in this Middlesbrough side.

One of those who flourished yesterday was Isaiah Jones. The youngster scored his first goal of the season to seal the win over Swansea City, starting the game in a right-wing back position. He showed potential under Warnock but the football under his watch didn’t maximise Jones’ abilities, whereas with Wilder at the helm Jones is swapping that potential for more actual ability.

Elsewhere, the central likes of Marcus Tavernier and Jonny Howson are receiving newfound praise for their performances under Wilder, with Duncan Watmore also looking to have a new lease of life after netting both goals in the 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town at the end of last month.

Fans will of course be hoping to see more of the same. Middlesbrough are a club who’ve spent enough money in the past few seasons but never really that well. Now though, after seeing the likes of Jones starting prevail it should give Wilder and the Middlesbrough officials more reason to believe in the players coming through their academy and for players on the outside looking in, Boro will become a much more attractive club to come and play for with Wilder and his contemporary ways at the wheel.

In such a short space of time, Middlesbrough’s fortunes seem to have changed dramatically. Back-to-back wins sees them in 9th-place of the Championship table and just four points behind a faltering Coventry City side in 6th, still with 25 games of the season to play. Caution must be thrown to the wind in these embryonic stages of Wilder’s tenure…but so far, so good.