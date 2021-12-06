It was reported over the weekend by Alan Nixon that Nottingham Forest are the favourites to secure the services of Norwich City striker Adam Idah for the second half of the season.

Idah, 20, has made nine appearances for Norwich this season in the Premier League but has failed to record a single goal contribution – this could mainly be down to the fact that he has only been used as a late substitute for all of his appearances in the league.

Idah is also a regular for the Republic Of Ireland’s senior international squad and at just 20 years old, to have 13 senior international caps under his belt shows just what a talented player Idah is at such a young age.

Why sign Idah?

Despite Lewis Grabban having a good season so far in the Championship, the back-up options which are available to Steve Cooper outside of Grabban aren’t that good. Forest’s current main back-up option to Grabban is Lyle Taylor who is not the most prolific goalscorer and has only managed to net three goals for the club this season in 14 appearances.

If Forest were to secure the signing of the Irishman, it would give them a different option up-front as Idah has a good mixture of pace and power which Taylor and Grabban lack quite a bit of.

How much game time would he get?

With Norwich wanting to send Idah out on loan to get more first-team experience, it is very unlikely that they would send him to a club where his game time is limited. However, with Grabban’s current form and with Cooper mainly favouring a formation that uses only one striker, this could potentially see Idah have his game time limited if Forest secure the signing.

What could Forest’s starting XI look like if they secure the signing of Idah?

Samba (GK)

Spence

McKenna

Worrall

Figueiredo

Lowe

Yates

Colback

Johnson

Grabban

Idah

Forest could potentially fit Grabban and Idah in the same team as Grabban has been used as a wide option already this season.

It’d be interesting to see how, or if Cooper tries to fit both players into the attack, with both strikers able to offer something different to the starting XI.