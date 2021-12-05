Hull City striker Tom Eaves has picked up an ankle injury, as per their club website.

Hull City are hoping it isn’t too serious and that he will be available for their game next weekend against Bristol City.

Eaves, 29, has picked up the setback in training this week.

He was left out of the squad in their 1-1 draw away at Reading yesterday and Tyler Smith took his place on the bench.

Season so far

Eaves has made 13 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with a single goal.

He is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and is currently due to become a free agent next summer.

The Tigers are believed to have an option to extend his stay at the MKM Stadium by 12 months.

Tigers career to date

Hull swooped to sign him on a free transfer from Gillingham in 2019 after he scored 40 goals in 97 matches for the Gills.

Eaves has since managed 14 goals in 88 games for the East Yorkshire club and was part of Grant McCann’s side who were promoted from League One last term.

What now?

The former Oldham Athletic and Bolton Wanderers man will be looking to recover from his ankle injury this week and force himself into contention for Bristol City next weekend.