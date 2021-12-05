Sheffield United starlet Morgan Gibbs-White helped his side beat Cardiff City 3-2 yesterday.

The Wolves loanee took to Twitter after the game to send the following message to supporters (see tweet below).

Gibbs-White, 21, scored the Blades’ equaliser on 61 minutes.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were losing 1-0 at half-time but turned the game around in the second-half, with Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick scoring the other two.

Key man

Gibbs-White has been a hit on loan at Sheffield United since his summer switch.

He has now scored five goals from midfield in the league and will be looking to help his side rise up the league table under their new boss.

The England youth international has been on the books at Wolves for his whole career to date and has made 86 appearances for their first-team so far in all competitions.

However, he was given the green light to leave Molinuex in the last transfer window to get some more game time under his belt.

Proving himself

He spent time with Swansea City in the last campaign but struggled to make an impact with the Welsh side.

He played just six times for the Swans but is really proving his worth at Sheffield United now.

The Yorkshire club are back in action on 13th December at home to QPR and will be eager to extend their decent run of form.