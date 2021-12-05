Sheffield Wednesday could allow Korede Adedoyin to leave on loan, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday may let the winger go and get some first-team experience somewhere else.

Adedoyin, 21, is yet to make a league appearance for the Owls this season.

He has made three cup appearances so far for Darren Moore’s side and has been a regular for their Under-23s.

Current situation

Sheffield Wednesday swooped to sign him in September 2020 after he impressed them on trial.

However, he suffered a hamstring injury last season and had to wait until September of this year to make his senior debut for the Yorkshire club against Newcastle United Under-21s.

He has found opportunities hard to come by so far this term and the Owls will make a decision on what to do with him this winter.

Adedoyin is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is currently due to become a free agent next summer (June 2022).

Career to date

The youngster started his career at Everton and rose up through the academy of the Premier League side.

He was a regular for the Toffees at various youth levels but never made a senior appearance.

The Merseyside club loaned him out to Scottish side Hamilton Academical during the 2019/20 season before deciding to release him last year.