Shortly after Ipswich Town’s goalless FA Cup tie with Barrow yesterday, it was announced that Paul Cook has been relieved of his duties as the club’s manager.

During Cook’s time at the club, he has split opinions between the Ipswich fans despite the results never really taking off. Cook leaves Ipswich after being in charge of the club for 44 games whilst only managing a 29.5% win rate.

Cook took charge of Ipswich during a very difficult time for the club with new owners coming in and a major squad refresh going on which saw the club a huge number of new signings during the summer transfer window.

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions to the news of Cook’s sacking at Ipswich on Twitter from some of the Tractor Boys fans:

When all said & done I completely applaud our new regime’s ruthlessness to see this club be successful & NOT settle for mediocracy any longer. Nonetheless, I really do wish Paul Cook all the best, a genuine football man. #itfc https://t.co/3Zd9W7qGTS — Mark Tuxford (@MarkTuxford_) December 4, 2021

Hate to wish people out of jobs, but for me a major undoing of this regime is the backroom team more than possibly the manager. Broader change is needed, and I have confidence that this is the right time with a new window opening soon — Adam Wade (@theadamwade) December 4, 2021

Bad move feels like the owners have rushed into that decision. — Edward Nash (@_NASH93) December 4, 2021

It’s not the manager it’s the players!!! — Danny Glorieux (@dannyg182pilt) December 4, 2021

Sad to see it. I really thought it would come good, but disappointingly it felt like it was drifting further away. Maybe he needed a more comprehensive back room staff. Someone I really wanted to see do well and do wish him all the best for the future. — Chris Nicholls (@ct_nicholls) December 4, 2021

Wrong decision . Another good manager gone he just needed time. Be interesting to see who applies for the position – it’s a tough job to take! All the best Paul thanks for all you’ve done and good luck for the future. — Jim Whitworth (@jimwhitters75) December 4, 2021

Absolutely gutted, incredibly harsh, this isn’t the Ipswich way … Thanks Cooky for Portsmouth and Wycombe away, all the best for the future #itfc — Ed King (@edmking85) December 4, 2021

Gutted. Really think he would have got this right, Ashton better have a bloody plan that works. — Matt Thomas (@Iamspartacus73) December 4, 2021

It’s actually quite sad – because he bought in some decent players, and made us far less boring that we were towards the end of Lambert’s time at the helm. But it’s a results game, I guess. — Paul Fairclough (@PaulAFairclough) December 4, 2021

What a poor decision. — Dylan (@DylanBarrack4) December 4, 2021

As you can see from the reactions above, the large majority of Ipswich fans seem to feel bad for Cook and lay the blame mainly on the club’s hierarchy, more specifically the club’s chief executive officer Mark Ashton.

There is also a portion of Ipswich fans who despite respecting what Cook has done at the club, they realise that football is a results-based business and the results for Ipswich under the management of Cook have not been good at all.

Ipswich’s next managerial appointment will need to be a manager who will bring short-term success to the club as Ipswich have aspirations of playing in the Championship next season but they currently sit in 11th place in League One, seven points off the play-off spots.