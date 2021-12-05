Shortly after Ipswich Town’s goalless FA Cup tie with Barrow yesterday, it was announced that Paul Cook has been relieved of his duties as the club’s manager.

During Cook’s time at the club, he has split opinions between the Ipswich fans despite the results never really taking off. Cook leaves Ipswich after being in charge of the club for 44 games whilst only managing a 29.5% win rate.

Cook took charge of Ipswich during a very difficult time for the club with new owners coming in and a major squad refresh going on which saw the club a huge number of new signings during the summer transfer window.

Let’s take a look at some of the reactions to the news of Cook’s sacking at Ipswich on Twitter from some of the Tractor Boys fans:

As you can see from the reactions above, the large majority of Ipswich fans seem to feel bad for Cook and lay the blame mainly on the club’s hierarchy, more specifically the club’s chief executive officer Mark Ashton.

There is also a portion of Ipswich fans who despite respecting what Cook has done at the club, they realise that football is a results-based business and the results for Ipswich under the management of Cook have not been good at all.

Ipswich’s next managerial appointment will need to be a manager who will bring short-term success to the club as Ipswich have aspirations of playing in the Championship next season but they currently sit in 11th place in League One, seven points off the play-off spots.