Stoke City will consider recalling Blondy Nna Noukeu from his loan spell at Crawley Town.

Stoke City will decide on what to do with him in the January transfer window.

Nna Noukeu, 20, has made two appearances for Crawley since his move to the League Two outfit.

The Potters gave him the green light to join John Yem’s side over the summer to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He is due to spend the whole season with the Red Devils but could go back to his parent club early.

‘We’ll consider’….

Stoke boss, Michael O’Neill, has told Stoke On Trent Live:

“Young Blondy is out on loan. We don’t have the option to call him back at this minute in time. It’s something we’ll consider in January.”

Story so far

Nna Noukeu started his career in Belgium and played in the academy at Royal Excel Mouscron.

He then moved to England in 2019 and was snapped up by the Potters.

The youngster has since been a regular for their Under-23s and was handed a contract extension earlier this year.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Championship side.

What now?

Nna Noukeu is currently being used as a back-up at Crawley and Stoke are considering bringing him back this winter.

O’Neill’s side have recently snapped up former Bristol City and Millwall goalkeeper Frank Fielding.