Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has praised Stephen Henderson after the win against Gateshead on Friday night.

Charlton Athletic handed a start to the summer recruit and he kept a clean sheet against the National League North side.

Henderson, 33, has been used as a back-up to Craig MacGillivray so far this season.

However, he has showed that he is perfectly capable of stepping up when called upon.

‘Deserved his opportunity’…

Jackson has said, as per the club’s website: “We knew he would be ready to step in. He played in the Havant game and did well. He deserved his opportunity tonight, he’s been a really able deputy to Macca and he’s been really supportive in the role.

“I think he deserved the start tonight and he’s not let us down – the two saves at the end there. Throughout the game he’s had to make a number of saves.

“They created a fair bit and he’s got us out of a little bit of trouble at the end there. I had absolutely no doubt in my mind that Hendo would be ready to step up.”

Season so far

Henderson re-joined Charlton over the summer on a free transfer after he was released by Crystal Palace at the end of June.

He has since made a handful of cup appearances for the Addicks so far this season.

Second spell

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international played for the London club from 2014 to 2016 and made 54 appearances whilst they were in the Championship.

He has also been with the likes of Aston Villa, Bristol City, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in the past.