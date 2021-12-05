Rotherham United goalkeeper Josh Chapman has joined Frickley Athletic on loan.

Rotherham United have given the youngster the green light to head out the exit door.

Chapman, 19, made his debut for his new club yesterday against Shildon.

Here are your teams.@JoshChpman joins us on loan from @OfficialRUFC This is @TkeatonWilliams 150th game as an Azzurri- congratulations Tyler pic.twitter.com/TfbhU2mu8h — Frickley Athletic FC (@frickleyafc) December 4, 2021

Frickley ended up drawing the game 1-1.

Summer switch

Rotherham swooped to sign the youngster over the summer on a free transfer.

He has since been their third choice ‘keeper behind Viktor Johansson and Josh Vickers.

However, Paul Warne has now let him go and get some first-team experience under his belt.

Career to date

Chapman rose up through the academy at Sheffield United and was a regular for the Blades at various youth levels over recent years.

He never made a senior appearance for the Blades though and they decided to release him at the end of last season.

The stopper subsequently became a free agent but was swiftly handed a move to fellow Yorkshire side Rotherham.

New temporary home

Frickley play their football in the Northern Premier League and are currently 12th in the league, seven points off the Play-Offs.

They have a couple of ex-Football League players in their ranks such as Martyn Woolford and Gary King.

Rotherham situation

Chapman’s parent club Rotherham are through to the third round of the FA Cup as they beat Stockport County 1-0 at home on Friday night.