Championship target Dwight Gayle is still part of Newcastle United’s plans.

The striker has been linked with a January departure with West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest believed to be interested, as per the Telegraph.

Gayle, 32, is under contract at St. James’ Park until 2024.

He has made just four appearances in all competitions so far this season.

‘Important role’…

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he still has a future at the club under him, as per a report by the Chronicle Live:

“So Dwight will have an important role. He’s very well respected by the group and a well-liked member of the team. I’m going to enjoy working with him, for sure.”

Proven goal scorer

It is no surprise to see Gayle linked with a winter departure to the Championship.

He has been on the books at Newcastle since 2015 and scored 23 goals in his first season at the club to fire them to promotion from the Championship.

His goals have dried up in the top flight but he proved his worth in the second tier a couple of years ago on loan at West Brom and bagged 24 in all competitions.

Other spells

Gayle has also played for the likes of Bishop’s Stortford, Dagenham and Redbridge, Peterborough United and Crystal Palace in the past.

What now?

The forward is in Howe’s thoughts at Newcastle for the second-half of this season as they look to survive in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest and West Brom may have to look elsewhere in January for attacking reinforcements.