Southampton are being linked with a move for Willy Caballero, who has been training with AFC Wimbledon recently.

The League One side have been helping the veteran maintain his fitness levels, as per their official club website.

Southampton could now turn to the experienced stopper after his League One training stint as they look for an emergency goalkeeper, as per reporter Alex Crook on Twitter (see tweet below).

#SaintsFC throwing a few darts around in search of an emergency 'keeper with Forster out and McCarthy potentially facing a spell on the sidelines. Free agent Willy Caballero is a name that has been mentioned to me tonight. Has kept himself fit since leaving #CFC and keen to play. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) December 4, 2021

Caballero, 40, was released by Chelsea at the end of last season and has since been a free agent.

Helping hand

Speaking about the Argentina international linking up with his side, the Dons’ goalkeeper coach, Ashley Bayes, said:

“Willy Caballero has been training with us for the past four weeks. It’s been a good experience for everyone.

“To cut a long story short, basically my friend is the Assistant Goalkeeping Coach at Chelsea and Willy is without a club at the moment. To stay fit, he asked if we could have him in.”

Wimbledon lent a helping hand to the goalkeeper and his influence in training around their current goalkeepers Nik Tzanev and Zaki Oualah will have been beneficial.

Caballero has also played for Elche, Malaga and Manchester City in the past.

What now?

Southampton could throw him a Premier League lifeline to add cover to their goalkeeping department.

Wimbledon situation

Mark Robinson’s side are through to the third round of the FA Cup after their 4-3 win over Cheltenham Town at home yesterday.

They are currently 17th in the league table and next up for them is Accrington Stanley away on Tuesday.