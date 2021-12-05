Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Paul Cook last night.

Here are five early candidates for the role-

John McGreal

He has recently returned to Ipswich as part of their coaching set-up. McGreal, who has managed Colchester United and Swindon Town in the past, played 150 times for the Tractor Boys in his playing career.

Michael Appleton

The current Lincoln City boss has done an impressive job since taking over at the LNER Stadium. He guided the Imps to the League One Play-Off final last season but they missed out on promotion to the Championship after losing to Blackpool at Wembley.

Michael Flynn

He is in the hunt for a new club following his departure from Newport County earlier this season. The Welshman did a steady job with the League Two outfit during his four-year spell there and is weighing up his next challenge in the game.

Liam Manning

The 36-year-old has caught the eye since making the move to MK Dons earlier this year. The Dons chose him to replace Russell Martin and he has implemented his attractive passing style of play.

Manning managed Lommel in Belgium before his summer move.

Nigel Adkins

Charlton Athletic sacked him in late October after their poor start to the new season. He is a vastly experienced boss and has previously had spells at Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Sheffield United, Reading and Hull City.