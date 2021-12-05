Bolton Wanderers ‘hope for a cash windfall’ as a top hotel chain takes a look at their built in stadium hotel, reveals Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (05.12.21, pg. 59).

Bolton Wanderers could be in line for an unexpected cash windfall.

The Bolton Whites Hotel, which is built in to the University of Bolton Stadium, is being looked at by a ‘top chain’ as per Nixon, and the firm are looking to ‘plan a deal to revamp it, either in a partnership or in a buy-out’.

There’s no indication as to which hotel chain this might be or whether Bolton Wanderers would be open to it. But it sounds like a potential exciting and fruitful partnership for the Trotters who’ve only recently come out of some darkened times off the pitch.

Ian Evatt’s side only entered into administration two years ago. Since, they’ve found new owners and have earned promotion into League One, having endured a mixed start to the new campaign.

Bolton started strongly but quickly dropped off and dropped down the table. Results have improved somewhat of late, with cup ties breaking up their league fixtures – last time out in League One, Bolton drew at home to Cheltenham Town leaving them 14th in the table.

But ahead of the Jnauayr transfer window, Bolton could have a timely cash windfall on the horizon and an exciting new hotel partnership as well.

Up next for Bolton Wanderers is a trip to Fleetwood Town in League One in midweek.