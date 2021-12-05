Bradford City and Salford City are both keen on Queen of the South defender Paul McKay, reports Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (05.12.21, pg. 59).

League Two sides Bradford City and Salford City are both looking at Queen of the South defender McKay.

The 25-year-old has previous experience in England having graduated through the Doncaster Rovers youth academy. A centre-back, McKay went on to sign for Leeds United in 2016 after making just the one appearance for Doncaster, and he’d only make the one for Leeds United too.

McKay was snapped up by Cardiff City at the start of 2018 following an impressive trial period. The Scot would fail to make a single appearance for the Bluebirds though, and he was released in 2019.

After a turbulent early career, McKay found refuge at Airdrieonians. He spent two seasons with the Scottish club and gained some much-overdue first-team experience before heading to Queen of the South ahead of this season.

Now though, McKay could be returning to England with both League Two sides Bradford City and Salford City keen on the defender.

Bradford currently sit in 12th-place of the League Two table and Salford in 11th.