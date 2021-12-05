Bradford City boss Derek Adams want to add Salford City’s Head of Recruitment Greg Strong to his backroom staff at Valley Parade, reports Alan Nixon.

Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (05.12.21, pg. 59) this morning that Bradford City boss Adams is keen on recruiting Strong.

Adams knows Strong well from their playing days at Motherwell, with the pair having also worked together at Plymouth Argyle when Adams was manager and Strong was Chief Scout.

Now though, the pair could be linking up once again, this time at Bradford City.

The Bantams currently sit in 12th-place of the League Two table – level on points with, but a place behind Salford City.

Both sides have endured inconsistent starts to the campaign with Bradford City having won just one of their last six League Two fixtures, losing on penalties away at Exeter City in the FA Cup yesterday.

The club are now in their third season in League Two following six seasons in League One. It’s a hard time for the club and there requires a lot of rebuilding to put Bradford City back on the footballing map, but the addition of Strong to their backroom staff sounds like a step in the right direction.

Salford have recruited some talented youngsters with Strong at the recruitment helm in recent seasons. He’s someone who Adams knows and trusts too and so the move makes sense – the question is whether Strong would be interested and whether Salford City would budge.

Up next for the Bantams is a home game v Colchester United in League Two in midweek.