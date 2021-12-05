Nottingham Forest are ‘favourites’ to land Norwich City’s Adam Idah, with the youngster set to go out on loan.

Alan Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (05.12.21, pg. 59) this morning that Idah, 20, is set to leave Norwich City on loan and that Nottingham Forest are in pole position to land the Republic of Ireland international.

The Canaries think Idah would be ‘better off’ gaining some Championship experience in the second half of this season, after finding game time hard to come by in the Premier League this season.

Dean Smith’s side currently sit bottom of the table. The former Aston Villa boss has handed Idah just 24 minutes of football since his arrival, giving the striker a total of nine Premier League appearances this season – all of which coming off the bench, and most lasting only a few minutes.

But Idah could now have an exciting oppurtunity on the horizon with Nottingham Forest favourites to bring him in on loan.

Steve’s striker struggles

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest have shot up the table in the past few weeks. The club has a new lease of life after Chris Hughton’s earlier departure but goals remain somewhat dry, with the likes of Lyle Taylor having struggled for goals this season, and Lewis Grabban often proving inconsistent.

For Idah then, there could be a really great oppurtunity to come into a side in need of a striker and gain some valuable experience – Idah is a sprightly young player with a burst of pace, and so he’d certainly offer something new to the Forest front line.

Up next for the Reds is a trip to Cooper’s old club Swansea City next weekend.