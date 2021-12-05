Prospective Derby County buyer Chris Kirchner attended the QPR game last month ‘looking for answers’ after receiving no invitation to the game from club officials or the administrators, reveals Alan Nixon.

Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (05.12.21, pg. 59) this morning that American businessman Kirchner received no private invitation to attend Derby County’s home loss to QPR at the end of last month.

The 34-year-old has been closely linked with a takeover at Derby County. He’s attended fixtures in the recent past but for the game v QPR, Kirchner sat in Wayne Rooney’s private box at Pride Park along with Garry Cook.

As per Nixon, Kirchner was there ‘looking for answers on his effort to take control’.

State of play

Reports last week revealed that Kirchner is still in talks with the Rams’ administrators about a buyout. He’s seemingly been the front-runner to take control of crisis club for a number of weeks now, but the admins recently revealed that they now expect a buyer to be found in the New Year.

It was previously thought that a new owner could be in place before Christmas. But after suffering a second points deduction and amid reports of the club possibly liquidating should they not be able to write off the bulk of their HMRC debt, there seems to be some fresh obstacles to clear in Kirchner’s bid to take over.

Rooney’s side suffered a disappointing loss at Bristol City yesterday, and next face Blackpool in the league.