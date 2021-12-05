Norwich City are set to recall Jordan Hugill from his loan spell at West Brom, with the Baggies ‘in the market for a new forward’, reports The Sun on Sunday (05.12.21, pg. 59).

Hugill, 29, joined West Brom on a season-long loan from Norwich City last summer. The former West Ham striker was tipped to join a number of Championship clubs but it was the Baggies who landed him – though he’s not performed all that well.

In his 17 Championship appearances so far this campaign, Hugill has scored just the one goal.

He’s been a constant source of criticism among Baggies fans and now Alan Nixon reports in this morning’s The Sun on Sunday that parent club Norwich City are set to recall the striker to fill an attacking void in their own squad, amid West Brom’s search for a new striker.

Ismael coy

Previous comments from Valerien Ismael last month suggested that he was coy on signing a new striker in the upcoming transfer window.

But Nixon has now revealed that West Brom boss is keen on bolstering his striker force – the Baggies have scored 29 goals in their 20 Championship fixtures so far, with Karlan Grant being their top scorer on nine goals for the season.

A 2-1 win at Coventry City yesterday eased a lot of mounting pressure on Ismael and Grant was on hand to open the scoring.

Still, West Brom seem to be a long way behind the top two both in terms of points and quality this season, and a new striker could be only part of the puzzle at The Hawthorns.

Up next for West Brom is a home game v Reading next weekend.