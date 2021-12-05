Wigan Athletic are back in action today when they face Colchester United in the Second Round of the FA Cup.

Wigan Athletic make the trip down south to face Colchester United who currently sit 18th-place in League Two.

Last time out the Latics won on penalties against Accrington Stanley in the Papa John’s Trophy Second Round.

Although the league will certainly be the main focus for this season, Leam Richardson’s side will definitely want to progress to the Third Round.

Team news

Summer recruit Jordan Cousins remains out with a hamstring injury.

News emerged yesterday that young midfielder Scott Smith has a fractured Fibula.

Joe Bennett made his Latics debut on Tuesday evening after being out with a knee problem.

The club also reported that Charlie Wyke has left hospital and is now beginning his road to recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest in training.

Predicted XI



(4-2-3-1)

Jamie Jones

Gavin Massey

Jason Kerr

Kell Watts

Joe Bennett

Tom Bayliss

Tom Naylor

Gwion Edward

Thelo Aasgaard

Jordan Jones

Stephen Humphrys

Wigan fans will be expecting to see a side that is far from full strength but will have the capabilities to comfortably beat a struggling Colchester United side.

The match is on Sunday 5th November and kicks off at 12:30pm.