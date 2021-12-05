Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw this afternoon as visitors Oxford United remained strong.

The point today marks another missed opportunity for Sunderland as this game in hand could’ve seen them rise to joint top, but instead they sit fifth and with the League One table so tight now, one result could see them joint top or outside the play-offs.

Sunderland took the lead early on, but some weak defending allowed the away team to get back in the game.

A pretty dull affair partnered with an uneventful second half saw Mackems’ tensions rise and eventually boil over at the full time whistle.

Manager Lee Johnson was seen using an obscene gesture towards a fan before carrying on the argument minutes later. This confusing act has left Wearsiders baffled as to why their manager would think it’s acceptable to turn on a fanbase who are notoriously loyal.

Let’s see what Sunderland fans on twitter had to say on the matter:

 

Sunderland had an attendance of just over 26,000 today and the increasing toxicity could well see that fall further as we progress through the season.

Johnson will have few plaudits for the way he handled himself this afternoon and that just amplifies the pressure on him and his staff going forward.

Up next for Sunderland are two more home fixtures against Morecambe and Plymouth Argyle. Morecambe have slacked off recently, whilst Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth look like quite the force and we’re sure that one will be a huge game in the North East.