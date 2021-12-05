Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw this afternoon as visitors Oxford United remained strong.

The point today marks another missed opportunity for Sunderland as this game in hand could’ve seen them rise to joint top, but instead they sit fifth and with the League One table so tight now, one result could see them joint top or outside the play-offs.

Sunderland took the lead early on, but some weak defending allowed the away team to get back in the game.

A pretty dull affair partnered with an uneventful second half saw Mackems’ tensions rise and eventually boil over at the full time whistle.

Manager Lee Johnson was seen using an obscene gesture towards a fan before carrying on the argument minutes later. This confusing act has left Wearsiders baffled as to why their manager would think it’s acceptable to turn on a fanbase who are notoriously loyal.

Let’s see what Sunderland fans on twitter had to say on the matter:

If the stories about Johnson having a go at fans is right, then I hope he’s peddled. He’s on thin ice to start with without biting the hand that feeds him. “Loves a big crowd”… as long as the team wins cos he can’t handle criticism or pressure from what I’ve seen — Scott (@76skelly) December 4, 2021

Johnson sticking his fingers up at fans ? Signs of a worried man. Time to go #safc — Niall (@niallm1999) December 4, 2021

Fella on the radio saying Lee Johnson stuck two fingers up at the fans giving him some stick at the end. If that’s the case the end is near surely? #SAFC — SAFC (@SafcFan1973) December 4, 2021

Agreed. He's said he csn handle a big fanbase. Can handle us serenading him. Can't handle it when it's rough — Pdiddz (@P_d0nn) December 4, 2021

Would like to see Lee Johnson sacked. Get out of my club — Laura (@LauraJ8338) December 4, 2021

Me seeing Lee Johnson get annoyed with our fans #SAFC pic.twitter.com/1RqsP3RJeY — Cal (@CallumP74850222) December 5, 2021

Won’t be long til your doing a special for Lee Johnson having been sacked after he gave the fans the finger today! 😡😡😡 #safc https://t.co/tvwbmRqv3w — Steve Timms (@stevetimmssafc) December 4, 2021

Sunderland had an attendance of just over 26,000 today and the increasing toxicity could well see that fall further as we progress through the season.

Johnson will have few plaudits for the way he handled himself this afternoon and that just amplifies the pressure on him and his staff going forward.

Up next for Sunderland are two more home fixtures against Morecambe and Plymouth Argyle. Morecambe have slacked off recently, whilst Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth look like quite the force and we’re sure that one will be a huge game in the North East.