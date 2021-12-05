Blackburn Rovers won 1-0 at home to Preston North End in the Championship yesterday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers hosted local rivals Preston North End this afternoon, starting the day in 5th-place contrasting with the Lilywhites who began the day in 17th.

Blackburn have found themselves recently emerging as play-off contenders, losing only one of their last seven games. However today was derby day and the past meetings between the two sides made it evident that it’s a day where form doesn’t really play a part.

The first-half was a cagey stalemate affair as neither side could take their chances.

Blackburn eventually took the lead in the 53rd minute as Ben Brereton-Diaz continued his excellent from by heading in Reda Khadra’s cross.

Blackburn managed to professionally see out an important win in very difficult weather conditions.

Rovers fans will be very happy with this result and continuing their impressive run. The fans were also very impressed with the performance from one of their own, Darragh Lenihan.

