Blackburn Rovers won 1-0 at home to Preston North End in the Championship yesterday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers hosted local rivals Preston North End this afternoon, starting the day in 5th-place contrasting with the Lilywhites who began the day in 17th.

Blackburn have found themselves recently emerging as play-off contenders, losing only one of their last seven games. However today was derby day and the past meetings between the two sides made it evident that it’s a day where form doesn’t really play a part.

The first-half was a cagey stalemate affair as neither side could take their chances.

Blackburn eventually took the lead in the 53rd minute as Ben Brereton-Diaz continued his excellent from by heading in Reda Khadra’s cross.

Blackburn managed to professionally see out an important win in very difficult weather conditions.

Rovers fans will be very happy with this result and continuing their impressive run. The fans were also very impressed with the performance from one of their own, Darragh Lenihan.

See here what they had to say about the 27-year-old’s performance on Twitter:

Massive win that in bad conditions! Game could have gone either way.

Lenihan a rock at the back!

🔵⚪ #Rovers — George Dobson (@George141414) December 4, 2021

Lenihan©️ wow 👏 what a performance from that back line @Rovers — Stephen Ryan (@samba1987) December 4, 2021

What a win! Brereton Diaz runs Lancashire. Lenihan superb at the back. Nyambe and Pickering both unreal. Gavin Ward in the mud. What a feeling! #Rovers — Callum Altimas (@CallumAltimas) December 4, 2021

Has anyone checked to see if Scott Wharton, Darragh Lenihan and Van Hecke are still out there heading footballs away from danger? Looked like the could do it all night if it came to it… — Mike Delap (@MikeyDelap) December 4, 2021

Can’t remember lenihan losing a header — niall (@niall_brfc) December 4, 2021

What a cracking result @Rovers. A real desire to get that win. Great to see the players get together at the end. Lenihan an absolute man mountain #arteetlabore #rovers pic.twitter.com/j0Jv48qGrO — Get into Keeping (@get_keeping) December 4, 2021