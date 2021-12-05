Sunderland entered yesterday’s home game against Oxford United on the back of a three-game unbeaten streak. It was a turnaround on previous losses.

Sunderland continued that unbeaten run against Karl Robinson’s Os with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light. The point gained from this game was enough to lift them to 5th in the League One table.

Game Details

The opening half saw Sunderland on the back foot against a determined Oxford outfit who had more possession (56.7%) and created more chances (6-3) than Lee Johnson’s Black Cats. Goal-wise it was an even half; Sunderland taking an early lead through Leon Danjuma (7′) and Oxford equalising through Matty Taylor (36′).

The second half saw a reversal on the trends of the opening 45 minutes. Sunderland were much more dangerous, having most of the possession (57%) and taking more shots (14-3) than Oxford. Still, it was a goalless half and both sides shared the points.

Here are three Sunderland players who stood out for Lee Johnson’s side in this hard-fought draw on Wearside.

Leon Danjuma – WhoScored rating 7.79

20-year-old Danjuma was a threat all game for Lee Johnson’s side before his 66th-minute substitution. His early goal was a reflection of the threat that he posed. He drove at Oxford United, completing two dribbles as well as 16 passes with one key pass presenting a teammate with a chance. He also made three tackles and one interception.

Tom Flanagan – WhoScored rating 7.10

Defender Flanagan was another Black Cat whose distribution (57%) was average – just 24 of his 42 passes being completed, However, he won three headers as well as winning all three of his attempted tackles, making four clearances and two interceptions.

Ross Stewart – WhoScored rating 6.99

Striker Stewart failed to score against Oxford United yesterday but one of his four shots did hit the post in the second half. His distribution (54%) was average with only 14 of his 26 passes finding their intended targets. On a more positive note, he won six headers and made two clearances of Oxford ball.

Data derived from the Sunderland vs Oxford United match profile on the WhoScored website