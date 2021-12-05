Nottingham Forest won 2-0 at home to Peterborough United in the Championship yesterday.

Nottingham Forest hosted strugglers Peterborough United this afternoon. Forest began the day in 16th-place compared to Peterborough who started in 22nd, making up the numbers in the relegation zone.

Forest were unbeaten in six matches going into the match, however they’d only won one of those six. The Reds have become as a team that’s don’t concede many and are very hard to beat under Steve Cooper as they’ve only lost once since the former Swansea City manager has taken charge.

The first-half was very poor from both sides with no real quality on show but the deadlock was eventually broken in the 73rd minute when on-loan midfielder Joe Garner fired home from close range.

Forest then doubled their advantage through Ryan Yates who finished from close range following Garner’s corner.

Forest fans were very impressed with the performance of defensive midfielder Braian Ojeda – the summer signing has had to wait to get his chance in the side, but looks a really scoop for the club.

See here what Nottingham Forest fans had to say about the 21-year-old’s performance on Twitter:

Great work Ojeda 👏 — 𝙀𝙇𝙇𝙄𝙊𝙏𝙏 🦖 (@Overthegiantree) December 4, 2021

Ojeda is choice. What a run he had today. — Alladge Gervens (@janetjenkins52) December 4, 2021

Front 3 not up to much which is a slight concern but 3 points and a clean sheet nonetheless. Ojeda had a good game, Worrall and McKenna solid and reliable as always. Onwards and upwards #NFFC — Gwei Lo (@GweiLoNFFC) December 4, 2021

He was very steady, looks composed on the ball — Brian Carney (@Brian_Carney1) December 4, 2021

Thoughtful Ojeda played very well. — Tricky Red (@Trickyred1) December 4, 2021