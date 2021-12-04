Sunderland drew 1-1 at home to Oxford United in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland hosted fellow promotion challengers Oxford United this afternoon. Sunderland began the day in 5th-place, meanwhile their opponents Oxford started the day in 8th.

Both sides have found themselves emerging as play-off contenders this season and for Lee Johnson, today was a massive game – the former Bristol City boss has come under some scrutiny of late after a mixed run of form.

It was the away side that started the stronger, however Leon Dajaku opened the scoring for Sunderland after seven minutes.

Oxford deservedly equalised in the 36th minute, after Nathan Holland’s cut-back found Matt Taylor who fired home.

The match finished 1-1 to the disappointment of the home fans as they saw a poor display from their side in an important game.

Sunderland fans were very unimpressed by the performance of wing-back Lynden Gooch as it was his mistake that lead to the Oxford equaliser.

Here’s what the Mackems had to say on Twitter about his performance today:

#askdanny how has Gooch not been hauled off the pitch? How can LJ not see how poor he is playing? — Rhys Jepson (@arrnoosa1) December 4, 2021

Gooch nearly costing us another goal there. Get him off man 😡 #SAFC — Lewis Graham 🔴⚪ (@lewygsafc) December 4, 2021

Gooch has been stealing a living for years — J (@JSSAFC1879) December 4, 2021

Gooch having awful game — Rhys Jepson (@arrnoosa1) December 4, 2021

Someone get Gooch off that pitch for Christ sake. — DG 🐺 (@WolfbyteUK) December 4, 2021