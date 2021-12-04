‘Stealing a living’ – Many Sunderland fans slam ‘awful’ player performance v Oxford United
Sunderland drew 1-1 at home to Oxford United in League One this afternoon.
Sunderland hosted fellow promotion challengers Oxford United this afternoon. Sunderland began the day in 5th-place, meanwhile their opponents Oxford started the day in 8th.
Both sides have found themselves emerging as play-off contenders this season and for Lee Johnson, today was a massive game – the former Bristol City boss has come under some scrutiny of late after a mixed run of form.
It was the away side that started the stronger, however Leon Dajaku opened the scoring for Sunderland after seven minutes.
Oxford deservedly equalised in the 36th minute, after Nathan Holland’s cut-back found Matt Taylor who fired home.
The match finished 1-1 to the disappointment of the home fans as they saw a poor display from their side in an important game.
Sunderland fans were very unimpressed by the performance of wing-back Lynden Gooch as it was his mistake that lead to the Oxford equaliser.
Here’s what the Mackems had to say on Twitter about his performance today:
#askdanny how has Gooch not been hauled off the pitch? How can LJ not see how poor he is playing?
— Rhys Jepson (@arrnoosa1) December 4, 2021
Gooch nearly costing us another goal there. Get him off man 😡 #SAFC
— Lewis Graham 🔴⚪ (@lewygsafc) December 4, 2021
A new low for Lynden Gooch. Awful footballer. #retire #safc
— Stuart (@stustuy) December 4, 2021
Gooch has been stealing a living for years
— J (@JSSAFC1879) December 4, 2021
Gooch having awful game
— Rhys Jepson (@arrnoosa1) December 4, 2021
Someone get Gooch off that pitch for Christ sake.
— DG 🐺 (@WolfbyteUK) December 4, 2021
Gooch has been our worst player weak for there Goal goes down to easy Canny goal from Dajaku.
— mark marshall (@markmarshall17) December 4, 2021