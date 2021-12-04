Sheffield United won 3-2 away at Cardiff City in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield United headed to Wales to face strugglers Cardiff City this afternoon, starting the day in 13th-place of the table compared to Cardiff who began the day in 20th.

Both sides have suffered managerial changes midway through the start of this season, as both have started well bellow par. Paul Heckingbottom won his first game as the Blades manager last weekend as they beat Bristol City 2-0. Steve Morison has had a great start to life as Cardiff City manager only losing two of the six games he’s taken charge of.

Cardiff broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute as Mark Harris slotted home following some excellent work by Joe Ralls in the build up.

Cardiff were then sent down to ten men as Sean Morrison was sent-off for a challenge on Billy Sharp.

The Blades were quick to capitalise on having the extra man, on-loan Morgan Gibbs-White found the back of the net brilliantly from distance.

United then took a deserved lead through Billy Sharp before the Blades then added a third through David McGoldrick as his deflected strike found the back of the net.

Cardiff defender Mark McGuinness grabbed a consolation goal late on.

Plenty of Blades fans were quick to hail the performance of Gibbs-White after he grabbed a goal and two assists.

See what they had to say on Twitter about the Wolves man’s performance today:

Another Morgan Gibbs-White masterclass — amesy (@cpfcames) December 4, 2021

Morgan Gibbs White you wonderful!! — Indonesian Blades (@indoblades) December 4, 2021

MOTM Morgan Gibbs-White is replaced by Ben Osborn (1-3) #sufc #twitterblades — Blades Mad (@Blades_Mad) December 4, 2021

Morgan Gibbs-White. That’s the tweet. — Lee Simpson (@LeeSimmo73) December 4, 2021

Morgan Gibbs white is crucial to this season. He’s way too good for us I’m afraid. — ⒹⒶⓃⒺ (@daneshaw8) December 4, 2021