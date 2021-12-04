Swansea City lost 1-0 away at Middlesbrough in the Championship today.

Swansea City headed to Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon, with the Swans starting the day in 9th-place of the table and Boro in 12th.

Russell Martin’s side had won just one of their four going into today. The Swans have put up some inconsistent results of late and found themselves behind after 26 minutes today with Isaiah Jones scoring for Middlesbrough.

The second half would prove goalless, handing Middlesbrough a really impressive win and condemning the Swans to back-to-back defeats in the league.

There were some mixed performances from the Swans today and one man who came under the spotlight was Rhys Williams – the man on loan from Liverpool was caught slacking for the first goal, adding to an all-round disappointing performance from him.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Twitter about the 20-year-old:

yeah rhys williams pack your bags son, you’re being shipped back to liverpool before nightfall. https://t.co/DgyiPsnpPD — burner (@firstphas3) December 4, 2021

Surprise surprise it’s down the side of Rhys Williams. Absolutely pathetic how easy that was. One pass and they’ve scored. The defence is still a real issue. So many goals conceded this year. #swans — swansinfov2 (@swansinfov2) December 4, 2021

Rhys Williams looks dodgy I hate to say it — Curtis Evans – TheTrueJack (@TheTrueJackYT) December 4, 2021

convinced we got Rhys Williams just because his name sounds Welsh — AJ🌠🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@AJDoesNotCare) December 4, 2021

Rhys Williams is awful mate — TRW 🏴󠁧🦢 (@TRW91) December 4, 2021

get rhys williams out of my club asap https://t.co/FyfSAAE9qb — charlie🦢 (@scfccharliee) December 4, 2021

Rhys Williams is so terrible… 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Ottoni Numismática & Prata (@ottoni_numis) December 4, 2021

Can we drop Rhys Williams off in Liverpool on the way home. @SwansOfficial — Beth Davies-Lang 🇮🇪 (@Lang1Beth) December 4, 2021