Middlesbrough won 1-0 at home against Swansea City in the Championship today.

Middlesbrough welcomed Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon, with Chris Wilder’s side starting the day in 12th-place of the table and the Swans in 9th.

Wilder’s early weeks in charge of the Boro have offered up a mixed bag of results but on the whole, the club certainly looks to have a new lease of life and they took the lead in the first-half through Isaiah Jones.

Boro held on in the second half to ensure back-to-back wins for the first time under their new boss.

There were some strong player performances from Middlesbrough today, and none stood out more so than Jones – the 22-year-old scored his first league goal of the season today, in what was his 19th appearance of the campaign.

See what these Middlesbrough fans had to say on Twitter about Jones' performance today:

