Birmingham City lost 3-1 away at Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City headed down to Millwall in the Championship this afternoon, with Blues starting the day in 14th-place of the table and the Lions in 10th.

Lee Bowyer’s side have proved inconsistent this season. They’d won just one of their previous four before today and found themselves two goals behind at half-time, thanks to goals from Murray Wallace and Tom Bradshaw.

Troy Deeney pulled one back after the break but George Evans scored soon after to seal what was a solid win for Millwall at The Den.

There were some disappointing individual performances from Blues today, and one of those came from Neil Etheridge – the goalkeeper came into the side in the absence of Matija Sarkic, but ultimately struggled in between the sticks.

