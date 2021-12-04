Birmingham City lost 3-1 away at Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City headed down to Millwall in the Championship this afternoon, with Blues starting the day in 14th-place of the table and the Lions in 10th.

Lee Bowyer’s side have proved inconsistent this season. They’d won just one of their previous four before today and found themselves two goals behind at half-time, thanks to goals from Murray Wallace and Tom Bradshaw.

Troy Deeney pulled one back after the break but George Evans scored soon after to seal what was a solid win for Millwall at The Den.

There were some disappointing individual performances from Blues today, and one of those came from Neil Etheridge – the goalkeeper came into the side in the absence of Matija Sarkic, but ultimately struggled in between the sticks.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about the 31-year-old’s performance this afternoon:

Etheridge conceding from two set pieces already pic.twitter.com/TKuw8ZJvgk — 𝙀𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙨 ® (@ellisbcfc_) December 4, 2021

Etheridge looks like he's never played in goal before. Concrete boots — Jay (@cheesycobdave) December 4, 2021

Etheridge back in and we're conceding corners already 😭 — Adam Smith (@adam_smith92) December 4, 2021

Has someone nailed Etheridge to the floor? — Modern Day Touring (@ModernDayEvent) December 4, 2021

Etheridge comes back in and we concede 2 goals from corners. @BCFC gotta get rid in January!! #BCFC — Mark Yates™ (@twelvty) December 4, 2021

First thing etheridge does is let one in. Is this some lesson to the owner that we're only surviving because of our loans. — Nick Fenton (@NickFenton14) December 4, 2021