Derby County lost 1-0 away at Bristol City in the Championship today.

Derby County travelled to Bristol City in the Championship this afternoon, with the Rams starting the day in last placed of the table and on 1 point, and the Robins in 18th.

Wayne Rooney’s side had won just one of their previous 10 heading into today. League One seems to be on the horizon for the Rams and their survival chances were dealt a further blow when Alex Scott put Bristol City in front in the first half of today’s game.

There were no goals in the second half and it saw Derby County suffer yet another defeat in the Championship, leaving them now 20 points from safety at the bottom of the table.

It was another disappointing performance from Rooney’s side today, and one man who stood out as playing particularly poorly was Craig Forsyth – the full-back is no stranger to criticism, and put in another frustrating performance today.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about the 32-year-old’s performance today:

Swear in 37 years time Forsyth will still be left back at Derby making mistakes. #dcfc — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) December 4, 2021

Forsyth tax — Con (@CMitchell1200) December 4, 2021

Forsyth 🙄 — ⅅ𝑎𝑛 (@_D_A_N__) December 4, 2021

Where on earth is Forsyth. — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) December 4, 2021

It was terrible defending from Forsyth. Went missing and left his man. — ⅅ𝑎𝑛 (@_D_A_N__) December 4, 2021

Forsyth is absolutely horrendous. Stealing a living — Josh Fryatt (@josh_fryatt02) December 4, 2021