West Brom won 2-1 away at Coventry City in the Championship this afternoon.

West Brom headed to Coventry City this afternoon, starting the day in 4th-place of the table compared to the Sky Blues who started the day in 6th.

Both sides have emerged as top-six contenders this season and for Valerien Ismael, today was a huge game – the former Barnsley boss has been coming under scrutiny of late, but his side would have a two-goal lead before half-time.

Karlan Grant opened the scoring after 20 minuets and an owl goal from Kyle McFadzean doubled their lead before half-time.

McFadzean would redeem himself with an 83rd minute goal to give the Baggies a late scare, but the away side held on for an important win.

There were a number of quality player performances for the Baggies today, but non more so than Taylor Gardner-Hickman. The youngster started in midfield and gave the side some much-needed energy in the centre, which plenty of West Brom fans picked up on.

See what they had to say about the 19-year-old on Twitter:

For a 19 yr old out of position TGH is putting a shift in 👍 #wba — Jon (@jhassall9) December 4, 2021

TGH is making such a difference in midfield. What a lad! #wba — Gemma (@Gemmabaggies) December 4, 2021

Excellent stuff from #wba. Element of fortune about the second but we have richly deserved it on the balance of play. TGH energy in midfield a revelation. #COYB — Dave Newell (@bigdiscodave) December 4, 2021

TGH has been brilliant in the middle, covers ground,can tackle and shows composure. #wba — Scott Deakin (@DeakinScottJ) December 4, 2021

Was a bit worried about the selection of TGH but he’s brought some brilliant energy and dynamism in the midfield today #wba — Sunil Patel (@sjpatel212) December 4, 2021