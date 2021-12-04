West Brom won 2-1 away at Coventry City in the Championship this afternoon.

West Brom headed to Coventry City this afternoon, starting the day in 4th-place of the table compared to the Sky Blues who started the day in 6th.

Both sides have emerged as top-six contenders this season and for Valerien Ismael, today was a huge game – the former Barnsley boss has been coming under scrutiny of late, but his side would have a two-goal lead before half-time.

Karlan Grant opened the scoring after 20 minuets and an owl goal from Kyle McFadzean doubled their lead before half-time.

McFadzean would redeem himself with an 83rd minute goal to give the Baggies a late scare, but the away side held on for an important win.

There were a number of quality player performances for the Baggies today, but non more so than Taylor Gardner-Hickman. The youngster started in midfield and gave the side some much-needed energy in the centre, which plenty of West Brom fans picked up on.

See what they had to say about the 19-year-old on Twitter: