Coventry City welcomed visitors West Brom to the Coventry Building Society Arena this afternoon. It was a game where the 6th-place Sky Blues faced off against a Baggies side two places above them.

Coventry City fans would have been hoping for a win and three points that would have lifted them into a temporary 3rd place in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Instead, the Sky Blues were on the end of a 2-1 loss at the hands of the visitors from the Black Country. It wasn’t the matter of the loss that irked some Coventry fans. It was more the manner of West Brom’s second goal.

🎙️ "Shouldn't stand — wouldn't stand in the Premier League with VAR." It's unfortunate for the home side! West Brom double their lead but the ball appears to be handled by Cedric Kipre and it deflects off a Coventry body into the net. 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/eFXHNxWcoP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 4, 2021

Plenty of Coventry City fans agreed with Sky Sports’ match commentator that the goal should not stand. Here are some of the comments from Sky Blues fans who were not happy at the fact West Brom’s goal was given.

Absolutely typical, handball missed completely by the officials #PUSB — Mark Egan (@CovFan) December 4, 2021

Im in Manhattan and i can see that handball ffs #pusb — mike smith 6/2019 (@mikesmith1987) December 4, 2021

2nd goal was handball 🤷‍♂️but we have been no where near good enough this half 🤦‍♂️#PUSB — Danny Carrick (@dcarrick89) December 4, 2021

Last goal was literally like a rugby try. Handball yes, but there just way to physical and bruising us at the minute. Stopping us from playing. Robins rethink at half time #PUSB — Tony G (@guzcaster) December 4, 2021

Don't get me wrong, we've been crap and deserve nothing so far but how the ref doesn't spot that handball is beyond me #pusb — Ben Robbins (@Benr83) December 4, 2021