Nottingham Forest fans have delivered their verdict on Steve Cooper’s starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Peterborough United.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to get back to winning ways today as they face Peterborough United at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper’s side sit 16th in a tightly-packed Championship table, though a win could see them rise as high as 8th. Cooper’s arrival has seen a stark improvement in performances, though he will be looking to get his side back to winning ways after three consecutive draws.

As for Posh, they will be determined to get a win on the board after a disappointing run. Darren Ferguson’s side sit 22nd and, with teams picking up points around them, are four points away from safety.

Ahead of the tie, Nottingham Forest’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Samba; Spence, McKenna, Worrall, Colback; Garner, Yates, Ojeda; Zinckernagel, Johnson, Grabban (C).

Following the announcement of the side, fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. This is what they had to say:

no 3 at the back a bit nervous we’re going to concede, 3 at the back suites us more than 4 at the back I think #NFFC https://t.co/RjOZCl9H4P — Nffc Owen (@NffcOwen) December 4, 2021

I certainly didn’t expect that team I like it COYR 🔴⚪️ #NFFC https://t.co/JwoQX23T3L — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) December 4, 2021

I hate seeing Jack at left back really. But he is the kind who willingly sacrifices himself for the good of the team. 🙌🏻 Great to see Ojeda being given a start. Hopefully a great home performance incoming today. #nffc #coyr 🔴⚪️💪🏻 https://t.co/Qh8mFwZcF9 — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) December 4, 2021

great team that — Alex🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@NFFCAlex) December 4, 2021

Love that x — CityGroundShelf (@CityGroundShelf) December 4, 2021