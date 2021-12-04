Blackburn Rovers fans have delivered their verdict on Tony Mowbray’s starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Preston North End.

Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers host Lancashire rivals Preston North End at Ewood Park this afternoon.

Rovers head into the tie with plenty of momentum. They’re undefeated in four Championship games with their hefty 7-0 loss to Fulham failing to throw their play-off push off course. As it stands, Blackburn occupy 5th place, and a win would see them rise up to 4th.

As for Preston, inconsistency has left them down in 17th place. Frankie McAvoy’s side are only three points away from 8th place and come into the tie off the back of a draw with title contenders Fulham.

Ahead of the clash, Blackburn Rovers’ starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Pears; Nyambe, Lenihan (C), Van Hecke, Wharton, Pickering; Travis, Rothwell, Buckley; Khadra, Brereton Diaz.

Following the announcement of Mowbray’s side, fans delivered their verdict on Twitter. This is what they had to say: